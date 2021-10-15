See All Psychiatrists in Eureka, CA
Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD

Psychiatry
1.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eureka, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Chavez works at Open Door Downtown in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Open Door Downtown
    622 H St, Eureka, CA 95501 (707) 443-4666
  2. 2
    Telehealth and Visiting Specialist Center
    2426 Buhne St, Eureka, CA 95501 (707) 443-4666
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Oct 15, 2021
    Thanks to Dr. Chavez, I feel like I have a whole new life. And an a opportunity to possibly reach my full potential. She is completely down to earth. And l trust her. Which I rarely trust any one. I guess you could tell that I like her! That's it for now.
    Susan Maureen Ryan — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003841818
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

