Overview

Dr. Shannon Carpenter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Amberwell Atchison, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Scapular Fracture, Joint Pain and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.