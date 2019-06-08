Dr. Shannon Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Carpenter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Carpenter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Amberwell Atchison, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Locations
-
1
Ortho KC8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 270, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 788-8111
-
2
Overland Park Surgical Specialists & Sports Medicine1601 N 98th St Ste 101, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 541-5500
-
3
Overland Park Surgical Specialists and Sports Medicine - Overland Park12200 W 106th St Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 541-5500Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Atchison
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
I was quite satisfied with the level of professionalism, medical expertise and service.
About Dr. Shannon Carpenter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366762023
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Orth/Union Meml Hosp
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Vanderbilt University
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- New College of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Scapular Fracture, Joint Pain and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carpenter speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.