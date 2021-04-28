See All Podiatrists in Watauga, TX
Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Watauga, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Cairns works at Toe-Tal Foot & Ankle Care in Watauga, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    associates in foot surgery
    6900 Denton Hwy Ste 111, Watauga, TX 76148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 656-0303
  2. 2
    Toe-Tal Foot & Ankle Care
    5700 North Park Dr, Watauga, TX 76148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 656-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Toe
Athlete's Foot
Avulsion Fracture
Bone Spur
Bunion
Bunionette
Complex Fractures
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
Corn
Diabetic Foot Care
Diabetic Limb Salvage
Diabetic Wound Care
Extra-Articular Fracture
Flat Foot
Foot Callus
Foot Fracture
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection
Gout
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Intra-Articular Fracture
Joint Fracture
Morton's Neuroma
Neuromas
Onychogryphosis
Pathologic Fracture
Pediatric Foot Disease
Pediatric Fractures
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Sever's Disease
Simple Fractures
Stress Fracture
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
Check your insurance
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Majoris Health Systems
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Absolutely not..Bad service... never return calls. Not even when you supposed to have surgery and wait for months for them to call you. And you call them they tell you again to wait for their call..
    Melma — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649537036
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cairns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cairns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cairns works at Toe-Tal Foot & Ankle Care in Watauga, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cairns’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cairns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cairns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cairns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cairns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

