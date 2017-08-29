Overview

Dr. Shannon Bentley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Bentley works at St Elizabeth Family Prac Ctr in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Harpers Ferry, WV, Charles Town, WV and Ranson, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.