Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD
Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Satilla Health.
Locations
-
1
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 399-5550
-
2
Allergy and Asthma Specialists11701 San Jose Blvd Ste 32, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 399-5550
-
3
Baptist Medical Center Beaches1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 399-5550
-
4
Baptist Medical Center Nassau1250 S 18th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 399-5550
-
5
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 399-5550
-
6
MBB Radiology1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-1027
-
7
The Pavilion At Memorial Hospital3625 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 399-5550
-
8
Mori Bean & Brooks PA3599 University Blvd S Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 399-5550
-
9
Orange Park Medical Center2001 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 399-5550
- 10 3599 Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Directions (904) 202-1027
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Memorial Satilla Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Beardsley read the CT Scan of the heart. I have never read a more thorough report. I’ve never met him and wanted to say, Thanks, Dr Beardsley!
About Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Beardsley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
