Overview

Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Beardsley works at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Fernandina Beach, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.