Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Satilla Health.

Dr. Beardsley works at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Fernandina Beach, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Medical Center
    800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Specialists
    11701 San Jose Blvd Ste 32, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  3. 3
    Baptist Medical Center Beaches
    1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  4. 4
    Baptist Medical Center Nassau
    1250 S 18th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  5. 5
    Baptist Medical Center South
    14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  6. 6
    MBB Radiology
    1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 202-1027
  7. 7
    The Pavilion At Memorial Hospital
    3625 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  8. 8
    Mori Bean & Brooks PA
    3599 University Blvd S Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  9. 9
    Orange Park Medical Center
    2001 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-5550
  10. 10
    3599 Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 202-1027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Memorial Satilla Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beardsley?

    Jul 09, 2020
    Dr Beardsley read the CT Scan of the heart. I have never read a more thorough report. I’ve never met him and wanted to say, Thanks, Dr Beardsley!
    MaryAnn N — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649292954
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beardsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beardsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beardsley has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beardsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beardsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beardsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beardsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beardsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

