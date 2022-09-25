Overview

Dr. Shannon Barton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monticello, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer U Sch Med and is affiliated with Jasper Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Putnam General Hospital.



Dr. Barton works at Venture Medical Associates in Monticello, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.