Dr. Shannon Babineau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babineau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Babineau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Babineau, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ.
Dr. Babineau works at
Locations
-
1
Respiratory Center for Children11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-0127
-
2
Morris Home Care LLC55 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babineau?
Dr. Babineau is a rare find. There are very few Headache Specialist and it is even harder to find one who can/will treat an adolescent. She is very knowledgeable and willing to go above and beyond.
About Dr. Shannon Babineau, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1538370630
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babineau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babineau works at
Dr. Babineau has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Babineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babineau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.