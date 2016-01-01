See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Shannon Austin, MD

Pediatrics
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Austin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio

Dr. Austin works at Southwest Children's Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Children's Center
    5282 Medical Dr Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-8687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conduct Disorder
Hernia
Hives
Conduct Disorder
Hernia
Hives

Treatment frequency



Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shannon Austin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790965770
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • TRINITY UNIVERSITY
