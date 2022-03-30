See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Shannon Armstrong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (394)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shannon Armstrong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Armstrong works at Hand & Elite Plastic Surgery Ctr in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Byron Center, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre
    245 Cherry St SE Ste 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-4131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Southwest Campus
    2373 64th St SW Ste 2700, Byron Center, MI 49315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-1907

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Bone Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Burn Care Services
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cosmetic Conditions
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Trauma
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gigantomastia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Large Breasts
Limb Pain
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Marfan Syndrome
Microdermabrasion
Myocutaneous Flaps
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Open Wound
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Protruding Ears
Pseudoarthrosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiesse® Injections
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Soft Tissue Injections
Spider Veins
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stretch Marks
Sun-Damaged Skin
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Third-Degree Burns
Trigger Finger
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 394 ratings
    Patient Ratings (394)
    5 Star
    (353)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr. Armstrong diagnosed me with a mallet finger and pinned the tip. He was very thorough in explaining my possibilities and surgery options. After my surgery, he took the time and explained the entire procedure to my wife for her comfort. Dr. Armstrong is a blessing in life!! I recommend his services to everyone! Thank you doc!
    Kevin — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Shannon Armstrong, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780891176
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buncke Clin/CA Pacif Med Ctr
    Internship
    • GRMERC/Michigan Statell
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Heidelberg
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

