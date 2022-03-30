Dr. Shannon Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Armstrong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Locations
Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre245 Cherry St SE Ste 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-4131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southwest Campus2373 64th St SW Ste 2700, Byron Center, MI 49315 Directions (616) 459-1907
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Armstrong diagnosed me with a mallet finger and pinned the tip. He was very thorough in explaining my possibilities and surgery options. After my surgery, he took the time and explained the entire procedure to my wife for her comfort. Dr. Armstrong is a blessing in life!! I recommend his services to everyone! Thank you doc!
About Dr. Shannon Armstrong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780891176
Education & Certifications
- Buncke Clin/CA Pacif Med Ctr
- GRMERC/Michigan Statell
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Heidelberg
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
394 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
