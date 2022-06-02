Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD.
Dr. Merbs works at
Locations
-
1
Um Eye Associates - Owings Mills20 Crossroads Dr Ste 113, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (667) 214-1111
-
2
Family Medicine Specialists419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (667) 214-1111
- 3 510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 509/509A, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (667) 214-2400
-
4
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-1112
-
5
Maryland General Home Health827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 225-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merbs?
I’ve lived with ptosis in my right eyelid my entire life. Recently it got much worse to the point it was partially covering my pupil. Dr Merbs was recommended by my retina specialist. The surgery went very smoothly and I couldn’t be more satisfied with the results. Surgery was 2 weeks ago, stitches were removed yesterday and my eyes look similar now for the first time!! Thanks to Dr Merbs!!
About Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750330502
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merbs accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merbs works at
Dr. Merbs has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Dacryocystorhinostomy and Tear Duct Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Merbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.