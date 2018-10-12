Dr. Shanna Treanor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treanor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanna Treanor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanna Treanor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Treanor works at
Locations
Bakersfield Dermatology5101 Commerce Dr Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-3756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener , good service , very friendly doctor ???????. My daughters pediatrician (Dr. Sykes )referred us to doctor ??????? Treanor I’m glad I took her advice. My daughters skin look amazingly better then what it was.
About Dr. Shanna Treanor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700895018
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treanor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treanor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treanor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treanor works at
Dr. Treanor speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Treanor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treanor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treanor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treanor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.