Overview

Dr. Shanna Molina, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Molina works at Shanna M Molina MD PLLC in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.