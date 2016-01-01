Dr. Shanna Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Shanna Molina, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Psychiatry at Spero2529 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 726-8669Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthChoice
- OSMA Health
- Tricare
- Value Options
About Dr. Shanna Molina, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At San Antonio Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Northeastern State University
- Psychiatry
