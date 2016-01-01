See All Psychiatrists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Shanna Molina, MD

Adult Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shanna Molina, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Molina works at Shanna M Molina MD PLLC in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatry at Spero
    2529 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 726-8669
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthChoice
    • OSMA Health
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    About Dr. Shanna Molina, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669595666
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas At San Antonio Health Sciences Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Northeastern State University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanna Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molina accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molina works at Shanna M Molina MD PLLC in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Molina’s profile.

    Dr. Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

