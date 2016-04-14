See All Pediatricians in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Shanna Hall, MD

Pediatrics
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shanna Hall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Hall works at Cartwheel Pediatrics in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cartwheel Pediatrics
    9330 S University Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 471-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Burn Injuries
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2016
    Dr. Hall is amazing & we highly recommend her to family & friends. Our first experience with Dr. Hall was 6 years ago while in town visiting family - my 4 myh old suddenly became very ill. I called Dr. Hall asking for help and if she could see us; she did and told me exactly what to look for & what warranted going to the ER (given it was a Fri). Everything happened like she said - she was supportive & I knew I could trust her. Now living in HR (3 yrs), choosing Dr. Hall as our ped was easy!!
    Apr 14, 2016
    About Dr. Shanna Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992879704
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanna Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Cartwheel Pediatrics in Highlands Ranch, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

