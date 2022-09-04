Dr. Shanmugam Uthamalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uthamalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanmugam Uthamalingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanmugam Uthamalingam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Uthamalingam works at
Locations
-
1
Nacogdoches Cardiovascular Associates, P.A., Nacogdoches, TX1004 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 305-5165
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shanmugam Uthamalingam, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629039904
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Ctr/Tufts U Sch Med
- Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Madras Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uthamalingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uthamalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uthamalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uthamalingam has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uthamalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uthamalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uthamalingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uthamalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uthamalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.