Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Sundrani works at Community Medical Clinic in El Paso, TX with other offices in Vinton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Neurosurgery Center, P.A.
    9955 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-1890
  2. 2
    El Paso Neurosurgery Center PA
    3022 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-1890
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    El Paso Neurosurgery Center, PA
    10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 104, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-1890
  4. 4
    El Paso Neurosurgery Center, PA
    3028 Trawood Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-1890
  5. 5
    Vinton Medical Center
    7920 Doniphan Dr, Vinton, TX 79821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-1890
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1417959198
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • University MO
    • St Louis University
    • Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundrani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundrani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

