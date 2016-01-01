Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
El Paso Neurosurgery Center, P.A.9955 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 590-1890
El Paso Neurosurgery Center PA3022 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 590-1890MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Neurosurgery Center, PA10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 104, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 590-1890
El Paso Neurosurgery Center, PA3028 Trawood Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 590-1890
Vinton Medical Center7920 Doniphan Dr, Vinton, TX 79821 Directions (915) 590-1890MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shanker Sundrani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1417959198
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University MO
- St Louis University
- Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundrani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundrani speaks Hindi and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundrani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundrani.
