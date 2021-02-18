Overview

Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AIIMS-All India Inst Med Sci and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Dixit works at Neurology Center Of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.