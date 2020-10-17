Dr. Shanker Chandiramani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandiramani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanker Chandiramani, MD
Dr. Shanker Chandiramani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health La Grange, Carroll County Memorial Hospital and Norton Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Dr "C" as he is affectionately known- is one of the best physicians of any kind I've ever been to. He is friendly, thorough, professional and incredibly knowledgeable. He put my fears of a cardiac catheterization to rest. The procedure was painless and his demeanor is so reasuring while he's performing it. He actually calls you back personally if you call the office. I wish all doctors were like him!
About Dr. Shanker Chandiramani, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174564124
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Pontiac, Mi
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Pontiac, Mi
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- N.H.L. Municipal Medical School
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chandiramani has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandiramani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
