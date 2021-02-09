Dr. Yalamanchili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shankar Yalamanchili, MD
Overview
Dr. Shankar Yalamanchili, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylacauga, AL.
Dr. Yalamanchili works at
Locations
Alabama Psychiatry - Sylacauga208 W Fort Williams St, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 284-4599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw the other negative reviews and I couldn't believe what I was reading. My experience was the complete opposite. I thought that Dr. "Chili" was one of the best doctors I've ever met. He was so kind, friendly, had a great sense of humor, patient, and really helped explain things to me. He was very detailed about the medication that he prescribed me. He explained exactly what the medication was for and what the possible side effects could be. Whenever he asked me a question he gave me the feeling that he was actually interested in what I had to say and I felt like he was really listening to me. This was the best experience I have ever had with a doctor and I would highly recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Shankar Yalamanchili, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalamanchili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalamanchili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalamanchili has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalamanchili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchili. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.