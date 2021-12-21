Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD
Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Pikeville Medical Center.
Vascular Center of the Midwest8805 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 795-1090Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sundaram is a very compassionate and caring person. You are definitely treated like a person and not just a chart. He is very knowledgeable and willing to explain things in ways you can understand. He was called in on my case as an emergency and followed up with me during weekend hours and even late evenings after finishing up his other cases.
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundaram accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.