Overview

Dr. Shankar Santhanam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine|ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Santhanam works at RWJBH Medical Associates - Robbinsville in Robbinsville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

