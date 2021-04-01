Overview

Dr. Shankar Lakshman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS



Dr. Lakshman works at Pasadena Surgeons in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.