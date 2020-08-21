Dr. Shankar Lakhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shankar Lakhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shankar Lakhani, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Locations
-
1
Family Allergy & Asthma Care Consultants LLC200 Banning St Ste 280, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 734-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakhani?
Very approachable and took the time to explain things to me. His determination to help me with my issues is outstanding. Wonderful staff...very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Shankar Lakhani, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134181613
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Dr. Lakhani has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakhani speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.