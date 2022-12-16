Overview

Dr. Shankar Das, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Das works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Malta, NY and Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Bursitis and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.