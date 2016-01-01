See All Dermatologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Shani Studnik, DO is a dermatologist in Weston, FL. Dr. Studnik completed a residency at NOVA Southeastern Univ/North Broward Hosp District. He currently practices at Skin & Cancer Associates. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin & Cancer Associates
    17170 Royal Palm Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 349-3376
  2. 2
    Primary Office
    2999 NE 191st St Ph 1, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-1151

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Florida
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • POMCO Group
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Shani Studnik, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Hebrew
  • Male
  • 1366447906
Education & Certifications

  • NOVA Southeastern Univ/North Broward Hosp District
  • Florida Medical Center
  • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
  • University of Florida
Dr. Shani Studnik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Studnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Studnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Studnik has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Studnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Studnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studnik.

