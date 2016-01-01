Dr. Shani Studnik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Studnik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shani Studnik, DO is a dermatologist in Weston, FL. Dr. Studnik completed a residency at NOVA Southeastern Univ/North Broward Hosp District. He currently practices at Skin & Cancer Associates. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Skin & Cancer Associates17170 Royal Palm Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 349-3376
-
2
Primary Office2999 NE 191st St Ph 1, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-1151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Shani Studnik, DO
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1366447906
Education & Certifications
- NOVA Southeastern Univ/North Broward Hosp District
- Florida Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Studnik?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Studnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Studnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Studnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Studnik has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Studnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Studnik speaks Hebrew.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Studnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Studnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Studnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.