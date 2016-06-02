See All Psychiatrists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Shani Stein, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shani Stein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Stein works at Vantage Health System in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vantage Health System Inc
    93 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-0500
  2. 2
    Shani Stein MD
    175 Cedar Ln Ste 3, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 591-5230
  3. 3
    Serv Behavioral Health System Inc.
    777 Bloomfield Ave, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 594-0125

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 02, 2016
    I have been working with Dr. Stein for 6 years. My diagnosis consists of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, intermittent explosive disorder, and anhedonia. I have come a long way thanks to Dr. Stein. She has helped me quell my anger a lot and find things to bring joy into my life. Dr. Stein encouraged me during every session me to move forward in life. I've held a job for a couple of years and have gone back to school. She listens well while making good eye contact and has a sense of humor.
    JJPM in Hackensack, NJ — Jun 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shani Stein, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1023207263
    Education & Certifications

    • Downstate Med Ctr
    • University Hospital of Brooklyn ( Downstate )
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shani Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

