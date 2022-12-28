Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shani Reich, MD
Overview
Dr. Shani Reich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Reich works at
Locations
Aran Eye Associates1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sports Ortho LLC6280 W Sample Rd Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (561) 332-3588Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Center of Florida PA550 SW 3rd St Ste 305, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (212) 844-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reich is professional and courteous. Answers all questions and still asks if you have any more questions. Surgery and follow-ups were great. She is an excellent surgeon. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shani Reich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1144511288
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
