Dr. Shani Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Shani Palmer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
New Rochelle- Neurology20 Cedar St Fl 3, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 534-5121
-
2
Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital110 Lockwood Ave Ste 300, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
My experience with Dr. Palmer has been extremely positive in all regards. In addition to being a very skilled doctor, she has a wonderful and reassuring approach with patients. In addition, her office team are great to work with. I can only highly recommend Dr. Palmer
About Dr. Shani Palmer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1730319344
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.