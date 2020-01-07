Overview

Dr. Shani Meck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Meck works at Lakeland Premier Women's Clinic in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.