Dr. Shani Meck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shani Meck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Meck works at
Locations
Memphis Pathology Laboratory Dba Ael-jackson Ms1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 320, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meck is thorough about the overall health of her patients. She comprehensively cates about their wellness as it relates to their lives in every way.
About Dr. Shani Meck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
