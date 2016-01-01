Overview

Dr. Shani Lipset, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Lipset works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.