Overview

Dr. Shani Katz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Katz works at Spine and Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.