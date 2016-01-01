See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Shani Golan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shani Golan, MD

Ophthalmology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shani Golan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Golan works at Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue
    462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 570-2891
  2. 2
    240 E 38th St Fl 21, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-2573
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Eye Center
    222 E 41st St Fl 3, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-2573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Golan?

    Photo: Dr. Shani Golan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shani Golan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Golan to family and friends

    Dr. Golan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Golan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shani Golan, MD.

    About Dr. Shani Golan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104383660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shani Golan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golan works at Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Golan’s profile.

    Dr. Golan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shani Golan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.