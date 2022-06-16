Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fruchter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD
Overview
Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 530 1st Ave Ste 6B, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-0584
-
2
Daniel C Mausner MD and Mark J Kirchblum MD Llp2000 N Village Ave Ste 211, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 714-3766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fruchter?
Completed during a hospitalization. Minimal recovery time, minimal scarring and saw me in-person for my follow up appointment. Offered advice on how to re-engage with fitness following abdominal surgery. Overall very friendly and kind demeanor.
About Dr. Shani Fruchter, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235491374
Education & Certifications
- TOURO COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fruchter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fruchter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fruchter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fruchter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruchter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fruchter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fruchter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.