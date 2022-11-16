Dr. Shani Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Francis, MD
Overview
Dr. Shani Francis, MD is a Dermatologist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
Lux Dermatology - Manteca296 Cottage Ave, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 624-7006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ashira Dermatology135 N Greenleaf St Ste 800, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 868-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Francis is one of the best dermatologist I have seen in a long time. She listens, she’s thorough, and has great suggestions. She’s easy to talk to while remaining professional. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Shani Francis, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043472970
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Wake Forest University
- North Carolina A&T
- Dermatology
