Dr. Shaneli Fernando, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaneli Fernando, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4606Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shaneli Fernando, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508811654
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
