Dr. Shaneel Shah, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shaneel Shah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-2260
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    750 Veterans Hwy Ste 202, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 883-4714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Shaneel Shah, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    • 1740419662
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Government Medical College Surat
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
