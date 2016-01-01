See All General Dentists in Brevard, NC
Dentistry
5 (130)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shane Van Oostendorp, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brevard, NC. 

Dr. Van Oostendorp works at Carolina Smiles Family Dental in Brevard, NC. They are accepting new patients.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Van Oostendorp DDS and Gunnell DDS Pllc
    4 Market St Ste 4202, Brevard, NC 28712 (828) 822-1005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Shane Van Oostendorp, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679125488
