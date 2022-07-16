Dr. Shane Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane Stone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Family Care #9182900 N Interstate 35 Ste 302, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 898-7400
-
2
Calypso Concierge Medical Services2501 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 514-0045Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 11:00am
-
3
Foothills Medical Associates801 W Mills St Ste C, Columbus, NC 28722 Directions (828) 894-5627Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient with Dr.Stone for over 2 years now, so has my family and to say the least trust is kind of a big thing with me it's kind of a big deal I just don't trust anybody I trust Dr Stone. I'm a pretty complex case I have a lot of issues medically and he has never been off The Mark with me! his staff Kimberly, and Rose have been nothing but compassionate and professional. I have dealt with a lot of different types of physicians before and they pale in comparison to Dr.Stones Ethic, Attitude and core practice. Thank you Dr Stone for restoring my faith in the medical profession hats off to you and your staff and he's got great hair :-)
About Dr. Shane Stone, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1104054295
Education & Certifications
- Conroe Regional Medical Center
- AnMed Health
- American University of Antigua
- Rice U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
