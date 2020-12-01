Overview

Dr. Shane Shepard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Shepard works at David Fittingoff MD in West Hills, CA with other offices in Agoura Hills, CA and Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.