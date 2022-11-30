Overview

Dr. Shane Seroyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Seroyer works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.