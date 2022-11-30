Dr. Shane Seroyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seroyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Seroyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane Seroyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Seroyer works at
Locations
TMI Sports Medicine3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 419-0303Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seroyer performed a partial knee replacement on my left knee, a little less than 3 weeks ago. I have had better than expected results. He runs an outstanding organization. I was out of the hospital the day after surgery. I followed his instructions and the instructions of the physical therapist. I am doing squats, leg presses and a range of other exercises. I hope to be released to play Pickleball and Golf, very soon.
About Dr. Shane Seroyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University Of Pittsburgh School Of Med
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seroyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seroyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seroyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seroyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seroyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Seroyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seroyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seroyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seroyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.