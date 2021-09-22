Overview

Dr. Shane Sampson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sampson works at Brian J Mihok DO Inc in Dayton, OH with other offices in South Daytona, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.