Dr. Shane Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane Russell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6780 Loop Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 434-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I would just be beating the same drum as other reviewers. But hey, I'm going to. Dr. Russel is GREAT! I wish he was my primary care physician. Any questions I had, he answered them quickly, clearly, and thoroughly. My procedure was on August 18th, 2021, and as of today(November 19th), my Wife is 24 weeks pregnant and we are expecting our second child. We can't Thank Dr. Shane Russel and his Staff enough.
About Dr. Shane Russell, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174558803
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
