Dr. Shane Parmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shane Parmer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Parmer works at
Locations
1
Department of Specialty Care807 Farson St Ste 230, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parmar explains procedures very well and has a great bed side manner. His staff is kind and courteous.
About Dr. Shane Parmer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780685792
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parmer works at
Dr. Parmer has seen patients for Aneurysm, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmer.
