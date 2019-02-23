Overview

Dr. Shane Parmer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Parmer works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.