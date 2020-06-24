Overview

Dr. Shane Pahlavan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Pahlavan works at The ENT & Allergy Centers Of Texas in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.