Dr. Shane Pahlavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shane Pahlavan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Pahlavan works at
Locations
-
1
The Ent & Allergy Centers of Texas1111 Raintree Cir Ste 280, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My now 2 yr old (1 yr at the time) was so happy after her ear tube placement. No more oral antibiotics for ear infections. Only one ear infection in the last year. Good work by a good doctor.
About Dr. Shane Pahlavan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124271689
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Dr. Pahlavan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pahlavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
