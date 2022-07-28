Dr. O'Keeffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shane O'Keeffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane O'Keeffe, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. O'Keeffe works at
Locations
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Associates Psc825 2nd Ave Ste B1, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very good dr and pointed me to the right dr I need I really like him and his staff they were very concern about my health and i would recommend him to anyone that i know
About Dr. Shane O'Keeffe, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1003060294
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Keeffe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Keeffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Keeffe has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Keeffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keeffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keeffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Keeffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Keeffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.