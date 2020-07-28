Overview

Dr. Shane Maxwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Maxwell works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Killeen, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.