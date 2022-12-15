See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Shane Martin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (112)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shane Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Martin works at The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale. in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 208-7979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 15, 2022
    5 years ago I had an anterior hip replacement and returned this fall to same the center to pursue a knee replacement. I wanted robotic MAKOplasty and was pleased to learn that this was offered. Dr Martin is the surgeon now, while the rest of the office staff have remained the same. I can't say enough how pleasant, efficient and informative the staff are. The whole process from beginning to end is easy and you are well looked after. Dr Martin is friendly and personable, answers all your questions and makes you feel confident going into the procedure. My surgery went well, I knew I was in excellent hands. I had some post op complications with the drugs and Jeanette was there for me every step of the way until I was back on track. Follow up post surgery is excellent. I couldn't be happier with my whole experience. I would highly recommend Dr Martin for knee or hip replacement surgery.
    Pauli Smith — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Shane Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659351682
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Juniata College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shane Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale. in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

