Dr. Shane Martin, MD
Dr. Shane Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
The Joint Replacement Center of Scottsdale20401 N 73rd St Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (623) 208-7979
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
5 years ago I had an anterior hip replacement and returned this fall to same the center to pursue a knee replacement. I wanted robotic MAKOplasty and was pleased to learn that this was offered. Dr Martin is the surgeon now, while the rest of the office staff have remained the same. I can't say enough how pleasant, efficient and informative the staff are. The whole process from beginning to end is easy and you are well looked after. Dr Martin is friendly and personable, answers all your questions and makes you feel confident going into the procedure. My surgery went well, I knew I was in excellent hands. I had some post op complications with the drugs and Jeanette was there for me every step of the way until I was back on track. Follow up post surgery is excellent. I couldn't be happier with my whole experience. I would highly recommend Dr Martin for knee or hip replacement surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659351682
- Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
- University of Cincinnati
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Juniata College
- Orthopedic Surgery
