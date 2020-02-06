Overview

Dr. Shane Machen, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID.



Dr. Machen works at Machen Family Medicine in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Immunization Administration and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.