Overview

Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Lipskind works at Cristi A. Soiya LPC LISAC NCC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.