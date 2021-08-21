See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Lipskind works at Cristi A. Soiya LPC LISAC NCC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.
    8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-4792
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Center for Fertility Studies
    8997 E Desert Cove Ave Fl 2, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-4792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency Due to FSH Resistance Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Spermatogenic Failure, Nonobstructive, Y - Linked Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Dr Lipskind and his team were absolutely incredible throughout our journey to our baby girl who is now 5 months old. He and his team were always attentive, caring and extremely empathic helping us navigate through our infertility. Dr Lipskind was patient and listened to our anxiety and frustrations related to the covid restrictions delaying our transfer date during several phone appointments. Lesley and Jen were so caring and always made me feel at ease during all of our appointments. From Elizabeth at the front desk to the medical assistants and nurses to Dr Lipskind I can’t say enough positive things. You helped us to create the most beautiful baby girl and made our dreams come true. I’m so grateful to ACFS and would highly recommend them to my closest family and friends! Thank you so much!
    — Aug 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD
    About Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134383698
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Northwestern University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shane Lipskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipskind has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipskind works at Cristi A. Soiya LPC LISAC NCC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lipskind’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipskind. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipskind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipskind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipskind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

