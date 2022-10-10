Overview

Dr. Shane Leavitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Leavitt works at West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.