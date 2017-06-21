Overview

Dr. Shane Kimball, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Kimball works at Renal Associates in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.